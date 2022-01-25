Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $434.45 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.34 and its 200-day moving average is $475.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

