Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,777 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Workday by 11.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.62. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,751.75, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

