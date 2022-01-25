Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,048 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $4,925,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 31,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

