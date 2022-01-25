Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,713 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71.

