Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,283,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.