Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.11.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $58.75 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $80.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

