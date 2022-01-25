Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

MESA stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

