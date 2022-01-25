MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Hits $127,757.37

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $127,757.37 and $30.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00042112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006008 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

