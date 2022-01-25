MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

NYSE MET traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 184,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,585. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

