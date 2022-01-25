Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. NBF upped their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.27.

Shares of MRU opened at C$64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

