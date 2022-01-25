MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%.

Shares of MCBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808. The company has a market capitalization of $661.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

