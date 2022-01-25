Mirrored Microsoft Market Cap Hits $9.55 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $294.92 or 0.00800826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $675,937.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 32,381 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

