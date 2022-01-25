Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.70 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $20.06 or 0.00055409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

