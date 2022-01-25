Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 151 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

