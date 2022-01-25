Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

