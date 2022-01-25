Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 58.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

