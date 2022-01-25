Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,192 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 146,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

