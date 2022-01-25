Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.