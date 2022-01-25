Mizuho Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $56.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. cut their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.32.

Twitter stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $59,949,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

