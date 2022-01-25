Mizuho Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $184.84 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

