MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.
NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $849.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.
In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
