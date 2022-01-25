MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $849.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.