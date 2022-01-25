Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $72.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,996. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 125.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

