Morgan Stanley Trims HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Target Price to GBX 810

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HMSVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.80.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$11.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

