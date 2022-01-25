Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $33.57 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

