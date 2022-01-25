Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,179 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,103. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $145.09 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.63 and a 200-day moving average of $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

