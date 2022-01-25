Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,423 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 2.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $67,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,560,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

