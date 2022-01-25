Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 39.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 110.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 396,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 208,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after buying an additional 240,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 3,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.