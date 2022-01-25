Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Everbridge worth $25,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,297,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.27.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

