Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.95 on Tuesday, reaching $473.95. 25,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,948. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.84 and a 200 day moving average of $484.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

