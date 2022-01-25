MultiPlan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 36,886 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,742% compared to the average daily volume of 1,298 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 219,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

