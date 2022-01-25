Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after buying an additional 681,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

