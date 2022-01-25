Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 499,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

