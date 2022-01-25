Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.