Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

