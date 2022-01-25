Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,032 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

