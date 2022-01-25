Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

