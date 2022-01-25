MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 11.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

