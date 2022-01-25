MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.