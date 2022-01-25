MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

