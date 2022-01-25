MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 619.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.