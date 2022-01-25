MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

Anthem stock opened at $449.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.82.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

