MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,601 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.