Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 2678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Specifically, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

