Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Nam Tai Property stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%.

Nam Tai Property Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

