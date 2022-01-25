National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvei in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NVEI stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

