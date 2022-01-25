National Bank Financial Weighs in on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCH. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$50.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$35.60 and a 52 week high of C$50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.32.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

