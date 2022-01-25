National Bankshares Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.92.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.45 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.51.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

