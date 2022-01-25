National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.