National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGG. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $873.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $74.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

