National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.